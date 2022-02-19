Hickory firefighter treated for minor injuries during response to Saturday morning fire

A Hickory firefighter sustained minor injuries while responding to an electrical fire that destroyed a mobile home on Second Avenue SW Saturday morning, according to a release from the Hickory Fire Department.
The firefighter, who received treatment at the scene, was the only person injured. The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.
Catawba County EMS and the Hickory Police Department also responded.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today