 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory firefighter treated for minor injuries during response to Saturday morning fire
0 Comments

Hickory firefighter treated for minor injuries during response to Saturday morning fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Hickory firefighter sustained minor injuries while responding to an electrical fire that destroyed a mobile home on Second Avenue SW Saturday morning, according to a release from the Hickory Fire Department.

The firefighter, who received treatment at the scene, was the only person injured. The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

Catawba County EMS and the Hickory Police Department also responded.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert