HICKORY — After 30 years in the fire service, Capt. Jeff Rea has retired from the Hickory Fire Department. He was hired on Aug. 9, 1993, as a firefighter and moved through the ranks. He was promoted to Firefighter II, senior firefighter, and to captain in 2013, a position which he held until his retirement.

During his career, Rea completed certifications and courses to further his career as a firefighter, including Firefighter levels 1 & 2, Emergency Vehicle Driver, Level II Fire Service Instructor, Hazardous Materials Awareness & Operations, Technical Rescuer, Rapid Intervention Team, Fire & Life Safety Educator levels 1-3, Fire Officer I & II, EMT, Nationally Registered EMT-B, and Level I Fire Inspector.

In June 1993, he graduated from Central Piedmont Community College with an associate degree in fire protection technology.

During retirement Rea will be taking care of his parents, enjoying his new home in Virginia, and looking forward to the next chapter of his life.