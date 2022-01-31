Hickory Fire engine damaged in wreck on its way to a medical call

A Hickory Fire Department truck, on a medical call, collided with a 2002 Mercedes-Benz on Sunday afternoon, Capt. Philip Demas with the Hickory Police Department said.

Demas said the Mercedes ran a red light at the intersection of Catawba Valley Boulevard SE and 17th Street Drive SE in front of the Hickory Ridge shopping center.

No injuries were reported. The fire engine sustained $300 in damages to the front of the vehicle and the Mercedes saw $3,500 in damages, Demas said.

The driver of the Mercedes was cited for running the red light.

