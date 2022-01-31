Hickory Fire engine damaged in wreck on its way to a medical call

A Hickory Fire Department truck, on a medical call, collided with a 2002 Mercedes-Benz on Sunday afternoon, Capt. Philip Demas with the Hickory Police Department said.
Demas said the Mercedes ran a red light at the intersection of Catawba Valley Boulevard SE and 17th Street Drive SE in front of the Hickory Ridge shopping center.
No injuries were reported. The fire engine sustained $300 in damages to the front of the vehicle and the Mercedes saw $3,500 in damages, Demas said.
The driver of the Mercedes was cited for running the red light.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kristen Hart
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today