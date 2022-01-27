 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory fire destroys homes, claims life of dog
0 Comments
alert top story

Hickory fire destroys homes, claims life of dog

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A resident was displaced and a dog was killed in a southeast Hickory house fire late Wednesday, according to the Hickory Fire Department.

The fire happened on 22nd Avenue Place SE and was caused by a cigarette that was left unattended, Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When firefighters got to the house at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, they saw “fire coming from the attic (or) roof of the single story residential building and heavy amounts of smoke inside the house,” a press release said.

Firefighters were told the occupants were out of the house but a dog was missing. Firefighters later found the body of the dog. Byers said the Red Cross is helping the displaced person.

"The house was heavily damaged and will not be livable," Byers said. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fukushima nuclear plant operator sued for cancer linked to 2011 disaster

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert