Hickory fire destroys homes, claims life of dog

A resident was displaced and a dog was killed in a southeast Hickory house fire late Wednesday, according to the Hickory Fire Department.

The fire happened on 22nd Avenue Place SE and was caused by a cigarette that was left unattended, Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said.

When firefighters got to the house at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, they saw “fire coming from the attic (or) roof of the single story residential building and heavy amounts of smoke inside the house,” a press release said.

Firefighters were told the occupants were out of the house but a dog was missing. Firefighters later found the body of the dog. Byers said the Red Cross is helping the displaced person.

"The house was heavily damaged and will not be livable," Byers said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

