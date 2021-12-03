Hickory Fire Department gives advice on decorating safety for the holiday season

The Hickory Fire Department offered fire safety tips for the upcoming holiday season.

The holiday season is officially upon us. While we take this time to cook holiday meals, spend time with family, and decorate our homes, we must also remember that this is a peak time for fires, the news release from the fire department read. Most of these incidents can be avoided by practicing good seasonal decorating habits.

Here are 13 tips on fire safety and decorating for the holidays:

Be sure to test all Christmas lights and electrical decorations before putting them up. Check the cords and plugs for any damage, fraying or lose connections.

Check all lights to ensure they are UL listed or have a label from a recognized testing laboratory. Always use indoor lights for indoors and outdoor lights for outdoors.

Do not overload electrical circuits or extension cords by using too many items. Do not string together two or more extension cords. Be sure to use heavy duty extension cords.

Do not hammer tacks or nails into the electrical cord when hanging lights or decorations. Instead, use clips to safely attach lights to the house.