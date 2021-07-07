Hickory fire department: Don't fall for scam, we are not soliciting money by phone

The Hickory Fire Department is warning the community of a scam where people falsely call to solicit funds on behalf of the department.

“The Hickory Fire Department is not and does not solicit funds for fire safety programs,” a press release from the department said.

Over the past few weeks, personnel at the department received questions regarding a telephone campaign fundraiser in the name of the Hickory Fire Department.

The only fundraiser the Hickory Fire Department participates in each year is the Christmas Bikes for Tykes program through the Catawba County Christmas Bureau and The Salvation Army, the release stated.

“All salaries and operational costs are paid for by a budget that is approved and adopted by the Hickory City Council,” Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson said in the release. “If there is a need for more resources, we go through the policy set up with the City of Hickory.”

Citizens can call the Hickory Fire Department at 828-323-7420 to check the validity of any solicitation related to the fire department.

“Any time one considers giving any solicited donations, you should be sure where the funds are going,” Chief Hutchinson said. “Don’t take the word of a telemarketer; research the agency before you give.”