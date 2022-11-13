Hickory Fire Department announces 3 promotions

HICKORY — The following Hickory Fire Department firefighters have been promoted:

Chad Avery has been promoted to Battalion Chief. Avery joined the fire department on Sept. 5, 2000. Through the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission, he is certified as a level II firefighter, Technical Rescuer, a level II Fire Service Instructor, and Hazards Materials operations.

Avery is certified as an EMT through the Office of Emergency Medical Services and as a National Registry EMT. He has completed the Fire Officer level II program, the Chief 101 program, NIMS (National Incident Management System), and has been certified a level I Fire Inspector. He is currently working to obtain an Associate Degree in Fire Science. He is engaged to Wendy Baer and has a son, Tyler.

Hickory Fire Department has promoted Andrew Dixon to the position of Fire Captain. He is certified as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) through the North Carolina Office of Emergency Services and a Level II firefighter through the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission. He has completed training in many areas including Hazardous Materials certification awareness and operations levels, and has completed Fire Officer levels 1 and 2. Dixon is qualified as a level 2 Fire Service Instructor and as a level I Fire & Life Safety Educator.

In 2009, he graduated from Gaston College with an Associate Degree in Fire Protection Technology.

Prior to employment with the department, Dixon served in the Marine Reserves for eight years. For the past 20 years, he has also volunteered as a member at Propst Fire Department. Dixon is married to Brittney and they have three children, Jordyn, Adalyn and Tucker.

Mervin Rueda has been promoted to Fire Apparatus Operator. Rueda was hired as a firefighter in April 2018. He is certified as a level II firefighter, Hazardous Materials Operations level, and Technical Rescuer – Vehicle Machinery Rescue through the NC Fire & Rescue Commission. Through the Office of Emergency Medical Services, he has been certified as an Emergency Medical Technician.

Rueda has also worked to obtain rescue certifications in the areas of Confined Space, Water, Cell Tower, and Trench rescues. Mervin is married to Kristin and he has two sons, Braden and Isaac.