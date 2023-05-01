A longtime firefighter has retired after nearly 30 years with the Hickory Fire Department, the department announced in a press release.

Capt. Doug Price was hired as a firefighter in August 1994 and moved through the ranks. He achieved the rank of captain in September 2017 and then spent three years working in the training division. In 2020 he returned to shift work as captain on Engine No. 5, a position he held until his retirement.

Prior to joining the Hickory department, Price was a firefighter in Valdese, where he served as a volunteer firefighter and fire apparatus operator.

He has two sons, Ryan and Dillon, with his wife Marnie. Price looks forward to spending more time with them, as well as camping and riding motorcycles, during his retirement.

Throughout his career, Price earned a number of certifications.

Price is certified as a level II firefighter, and hazardous materials (operations level) through the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission. He is also certified as a level II fire service instructor and teaches at Western Piedmont Community College.

Price has also completed specialized courses and is certified as an instructor in the areas of live burn and LP gas through Western Piedmont Community College. He is also a flashover simulator instructor. In 2001, he was certified as an emergency medical technician (EMT-D) through the Office of Emergency Medical Services.

In 2007, Price completed the National Fire Academy’s leadership program and in 2012 he finished fire officer training in levels I and II. He has certification as a fire & life safety educator.

He also completed the advanced firefighter certification program through the NC State Firefighter’s Association.