HICKORY

Hickory field will be named in honor of longtime baseball coach on Sunday

  Updated
  • 0

P.D. Fowler did not play baseball his senior year of high school in Hildebran. Instead, he coached the school’s junior varsity team. A path was set, and Fowler has not deviated from it.

He’s a baseball coach, plain and simple, with an abiding love for the game and fondness for the players he’s coached. Fowler, 79, still helps out with the team at East Burke High School, and he remains willing to show people how to grip a forkball.

Fowler will be honored for that legacy on Sunday with the naming of P.D. Fowler Field at Jaycee Park in Hickory at 2 p.m.

He said he is honored, but it’s clear he would prefer to be hitting grounders to infielders rather than accepting recognition.

“I’ve never been on a vacation in my life,” he said Thursday, noting he chose to spend the time off he earned as a Hickory police officer on the ballfields where young people work to perfect pitches and swings.

His philosophy is more teacher than coach.

“A lot of kids think they are failures if they lose,” he said. Instead, Fowler says the question we should ask is, “Did you learn something every time you came to the field?” He said class, sportsmanship and valuing the team above individual accomplishments are what make players into winners.

He added, “I don’t believe in fussing at them. You’ve got to be a teacher, and you can’t teach if they are scared of you.”

Fowler’s bookshelf and walls are evidence of his coaching prowess. His living room is dotted with signed baseballs, framed photos of former players and more than a few trophies.

“I am comfortable right here,” he said at his home in Icard.

Fowler also feels at home at the nearby Granny’s Country Kitchen. He eats there most days, sometimes breakfast, lunch and dinner. His favorite meal is spaghetti and meatballs.

His favorite pastime? That will always be baseball.

Eric Milllsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

Who is Paul David Fowler?

From a City of Hickory news release:

Fowler was born in Burke County. He joined the United States Army in 1964 and served as a military police officer and a K-9 trainer. When he came home from Vietnam, he moved to Catawba County, where he began his career at the Hickory Police Department (HPD) in 1966. Fowler retired from HPD in 1990, after serving his community in law enforcement for more than two decades.

He coached for Hildebran High School in the 1960s and Hickory High School in the 1970s. He also helped coach at LR College and with the Hickory Crawdads Baseball Club. He even scouted for the Atlanta Braves for three years during the 1990s. In addition, he coached at the Hickory Foundation Center for 41 years, as well as at Grandview Middle School and Granite Falls High School.

P.D. Fowler Field is located in Jaycee Park at 1250 15th Avenue NW in Hickory. For more information about the park, visit www.hickorync.gov/jaycee-park. To reserve P.D. Fowler Field for practice or play, call 828-322-7046.



