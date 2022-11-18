Hickory field will be named in honor of longtime baseball coach on Sunday

P.D. Fowler did not play baseball his senior year of high school in Hildebran. Instead, he coached the school’s junior varsity team. A path was set, and Fowler has not deviated from it.

He’s a baseball coach, plain and simple, with an abiding love for the game and fondness for the players he’s coached. Fowler, 79, still helps out with the team at East Burke High School, and he remains willing to show people how to grip a forkball.

Fowler will be honored for that legacy on Sunday with the naming of P.D. Fowler Field at Jaycee Park in Hickory at 2 p.m.

He said he is honored, but it’s clear he would prefer to be hitting grounders to infielders rather than accepting recognition.

“I’ve never been on a vacation in my life,” he said Thursday, noting he chose to spend the time off he earned as a Hickory police officer on the ballfields where young people work to perfect pitches and swings.

His philosophy is more teacher than coach.

“A lot of kids think they are failures if they lose,” he said. Instead, Fowler says the question we should ask is, “Did you learn something every time you came to the field?” He said class, sportsmanship and valuing the team above individual accomplishments are what make players into winners.

He added, “I don’t believe in fussing at them. You’ve got to be a teacher, and you can’t teach if they are scared of you.”

Fowler’s bookshelf and walls are evidence of his coaching prowess. His living room is dotted with signed baseballs, framed photos of former players and more than a few trophies.

“I am comfortable right here,” he said at his home in Icard.

Fowler also feels at home at the nearby Granny’s Country Kitchen. He eats there most days, sometimes breakfast, lunch and dinner. His favorite meal is spaghetti and meatballs.

His favorite pastime? That will always be baseball.