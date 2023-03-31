Hickory Family Pharmacy has new owners, a change that makes the Hickory business the first Hmong-owned pharmacy in the area, said Chang Yang, the husband of new owner May Vang.

Yang said he believes it may be the first Hmong-owned pharmacy in the state.

Yang and Vang are both first-generation immigrants, he said.

“We spoke to a few Hmong leaders and Hmong clans … a variety of ages, and they’re all excited,” Yang said. “(The Hmong community) has moved very far from where we were. From owning stores to laundromats, and now pharmacies.”

Both Yang and Vang’s parents came to the United States as refugees after the Vietnam War, where they fought as freedom fighters with the CIA, the couple said.

“We just want to show that there is an American dream,” Vang said. “People don’t realize it, but in other countries, you don’t have as many opportunities. We’re only first generation, so we can’t imagine what our kids are going to have the ability to do. It’s a privilege to have the choice to pick and choose what you want to do.

"If we were living in Laos, where our parents grew up, I would not have had the ability to go back to school after getting married (and) having six kids."

She added, "But in this country, anything is possible as long as you have the support that you need. We have been blessed to have the support we need, and not only that, but to have dreams and be able to accomplish them. That’s pretty amazing.”

Vang said she has wanted to open her own pharmacy for years, but no opportunities had arisen until now. Vang and her husband bought Hickory Family Pharmacy immediately after it was put on the market, she said. It has been in their hands for three months now.

Yang said there are prerequisites to purchasing a pharmacy. Prospective business owners must have the required experience as a pharmacist and financial stability, Yang said.

Vang has been in the field for over 10 years and has pharmacy degree from Wingate University School of Pharmacy, she said.