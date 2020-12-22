Hickory family given Christmas surprise

Sirens blared announcing the arrival of state troopers on Seventh Street SE Monday morning. The lawmen stopped at a home and began to unload Christmas gifts.

Delilah Oliver, 39, and her children, Devaughn, 9, and Raheim, 15, came outside, still in their robes, to see presents being placed along the front steps of their home.

Delilah said the signature arrival of the N.C. Highway Patrol caught her off guard. “This wasn’t expected. It surprised me.” She looked around at the flashing blue lights. “My neighbors probably think I did something,” she laughed.

Devaughn was speechless when a trooper placed a new red bike in front of him.

Other gifts included a new electronic tablet and gift cards.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Troopers were joined by barber Gabriel Lindley of Newton, and John Bailey from Catawba County United Way.

Trooper Bobby Lineberger said a fundraiser was started in collaboration with Lindley's barbershop called “Cuts for a Cause.”

“We had all the troopers come in and get their hair cut for a donation,” Lineberger said. Lineberger said the shop suffered a break-in and all the gifts previously donated were stolen. “So we reached back out to the community,” he said.