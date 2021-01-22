Hickory employee receives 2020 achievement award

HICKORY - Bobby Hatley, who works in the City of Hickory’s Street Division, received the 2020 Streets Achievement Award from the North Carolina Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA).

Forrest Jones, past-president of the APWA-NC Streets Division, presented Hatley with the award during the Hickory City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The Streets Achievement Award is given each year by the Streets Division of APWA-NC to recognize an outstanding public employee working in the profession of street maintenance or construction.

Hatley has worked in the City of Hickory’s Public Services Department since December 2011. He started as an Equipment Operator in the Street Division and was promoted to Heavy Equipment Operator in July 2014. He was promoted to the position of Street Maintenance Supervisor in July 2019 and currently serves in this role.

“Bobby is an incredible asset to the City of Hickory’s Street Division and a deserving recipient of this honor,” said Public Works Director Steve Miller. “We appreciate his many contributions to the City of Hickory and the public works profession, and we congratulate him on this achievement.”