HICKORY — The Hickory Elks volunteered with Partners Health Management, the Salvation Army and the United Way to aid community organizations to get an accurate point in time (PIT) count of the needs of the homeless in Catawba County.

The data was collected at three locations including The Hickory Soup Kitchen.

Volunteers met with the unsheltered individuals to gather the data needed to aid organizations in accurately representing the homeless population in grant proposals.

Tables were also set up for health care and housing services for those in need of services.

The event was held on Jan. 27