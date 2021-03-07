Hickory Elks recognize firefighter, police officer, and state trooper of the year

Police Officer Jaleel D. Smith was chosen by his peers as the 2021 Exceptional Police Officer of the Year. A native of Greenville, S.C., Smith joined Hickory Police Department in July 2018, after serving for several years with the York, S.C., Police Department. Prior to pursuing a policing career, he attended Wade Hampton High School in South Carolina and then completed an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University.

Smith, who recently joined HPD’s newly formed Street Crimes Interdiction Unit, is praised for his demeanor and quality of work. Serving as a field training officer, he has set a high standard for how new officers are to be trained. He stands for what is right and is always striving to better himself and his peers. Along with being professional, Smith interacts with citizens with a great level of compassion. He is always ready and willing to build relationships with the community, partnering agencies, and new staff of HPD. He exemplifies HPD’s core values of professionalism, accountability, compassion and teamwork on a daily basis. He is an excellent training officer and cares for the department, the career of law enforcement, and the citizens of Hickory.