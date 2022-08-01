Hickory Elks Lodge supports Backpack Program

HICKORY — Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 recently donated $4,500 to the Catawba County Backpack Program.

The Backpack Program serves children in more than 40 local schools who face hunger on the weekends in Catawba and Alexander counties.

Each week school is in session, more than 800 children receive a bag full of food weighing up to 7 pounds. The food supplied is either bought in bulk (at cost) or donated by various community members and local businesses. Through their calculations, it costs $150 for one child to receive meals each weekend, all school year long.

The Backpack Program exists thanks to the community’s constant support and continued dedication. The program is driven by volunteers who give their time, talent, and treasures. These special volunteers work hard packing bags, stocking shelves, organizing inventory, fundraising, and seeking community support to secure financial contributions.

Their sole mission is to remove hunger as a barrier to good education and reduce the impact of poverty on children and families. Hickory Elks are happy to partner with service organizations like The Corner Table to make the Backpack Program happen.

Committee Chair Carole Anderson, President Robert Brisben with Elk members presented the $4,500 check to Backpack Program Coordinator, Amanda Newton at the Backpack Warehouse on July 25.

Newton accepted the check on behalf of the program as she spoke about the program and how it had impacted her life as well as the children. The Elks will continue to support the program each year through grants and fundraising.

"I am grateful for the support of this great organization in our community who truly does make a difference," Newton said.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that “Elks Care and Elks Share”. To find out more information about The Hickory Elks Lodge or The Catawba County Backpack Program contact Carole Anderson at caroleanderson1654@gmail.com or 828-312-7476 or contact Amanda Newton at backpack@thecornertable.org.

.