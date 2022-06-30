Hickory Elks Lodge member honored at event

HICKORY — Retired Army Maj. James "Jay" Tate Jr., past president of Hickory Elks Lodge 1654, was presented the Veteran Volunteer Award for 2021-2022 at the Spring State Convention in Charlotte on May 7.

In his 19 years of being an Elks member, Tate has been instrumental in developing many veteran programs as well as programs involving local ROTC units. He established the Hickory Elks Outstanding Military Service Person of the Year award and engendered the involvement of the five JROTC programs to nominate military veterans from each branch for this recognition.

As a past Veterans Committee chairman, Tate organized and coordinated events with the VA Hospital staff in Black Mountain to ensure residents received gifts and treats during the holidays. The support continued when the Hickory Lodge adopted the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain as one of its charitable projects. The residence of the home are now treated to multiple events throughout the year, including the annual summer barbecue, an ice cream social, a fall festival, and Christmas festival complete with caroling, treats and gifts from Santa.

Other programs Tate helped to establish include the Hickory Veterans Stand Down and the Helping Hands program that feeds the needy on the fourth Sunday of each month. He continues to organize color guards and guides for the many military-themed events held at the Hickory Elks Lodge.

Tate’s determination in his early Elks membership has led to the improvement and foundation of many of the veterans’ programs now celebrated at Hickory Elks Lodge 1654.