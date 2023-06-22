HICKORY — Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 recently presented the 2023 Patriot of the Year award to retired U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Donald F. “Don” Smith.

The award reads, in part, “the Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 recognizes Capt. Don Smith for exemplifying the tenets of duty, honor, country in selfless service to our nation and community.”

Joining the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951, Smith was assigned to the 1st Marine Division and participated in combat operations in the Republic of Korea. He then served in a variety of duties, to include the honor guard to President Eisenhower, platoon sergeant, recruiter and drill instructor. As a gunnery sergeant, he again deployed to combat operations, this time in the Republic of Vietnam, where he received a commission to 2nd lieutenant.

Following retirement from military service, Smith followed his motto that, “if you rest, you rust,” returning to North Carolina where he continued to work in the wood and furniture business, and volunteering as a coach for youth football, little league baseball and high school basketball.

He has also served his community as the director for Toys for Tots, as the president of the Marine Corps League and as the Joe Foss Foundation chairman. Additionally, he orchestrates and participates in countless funerals, flag raising and color guard services for veterans and the local community.

Smith’s actions both as a Marine and as a servant to the community are in keeping with the highest traditions of Naval service, and he embodies the true spirit of Americanism and patriotism, said Tracy Hentschel, Americanism Committee chairperson, and Cary Bowman, Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 1654.