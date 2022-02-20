Hickory Elks Lodge honors Grandview Students

HICKORY — Each year, the Hickory Elks Lodge sponsors the Hickory Elks Middle School Americanism Essay Contest, and this year, students from Grandview Middle School took all the awards.

Six winning students from Grandview were recognized during the awards ceremony held on Feb. 5 at the Hickory Elks Lodge. Each student received an award and a monetary gift.

Winning essay writers include: Blanca Nungaray-Sanchez (sixth grade second place), Larkin White (sixth grade first place), Nouci Yang (sixth grade third place), Harper White (eighth grade first place), Beyonce Rodriguez (eighth grade second place), and Henry Coffey (eighth grade third place).

The two first-place place winners, Larkin White and Harper White, were invited to read their essays. All essay winners received a plaque along with a check: third-place winner, $25; second place, $50; first place, $75.

Two Grandview teachers, Elizabeth Schreiber and Howard Belvin, were also recognized for their encouragement and leadership with the students in helping them to prepare for the contest.

"Hickory Public Schools appreciates this wonderful opportunity for our middle school students," said HPS Director of Communications Beverly Snowden. "We are thankful to the Hickory Elks Lodge and their commitment to recognizing students for their essays on Americanism. This is always such an exciting event for our students."