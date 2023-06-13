HICKORY — The Hickory Elks Lodge No. 1654 recently recognized Cadet Capt. John Goncalvas of the North Carolina Civil Air Patrol.

Throughout the past year Goncalvas attended numerous squadron, group and wing-level events, including the North Carolina Ranger training program as a flight commander.

His performance as a Ranger flight commander resulted in his selection to serve on the Executive Cadet Staff as Deputy Commander of Operations where he continues to directly enhance the Wings Emergency Services capability.

He completed the Cadet Officer School at Maxwell Air Force Base, and during the 2022 Summer Encampment, Goncalvas was selected to serve as Cadet Logistics Officer where he received the Wing Cadet Honor Support Staff award for his hard work and commitment to duty.

During the past year, he has been awarded three Find Ribbons for his support and participation in real world, search and rescue missions.

The outstanding performance and accomplishments of Goncalvas reflect great credit upon himself, the Hickory Composite Squadron and the Civil Air Patrol.