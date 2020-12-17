Hickory Elks Lodge helps deployed families

HICKORY — Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 saw a need to help deployed military families who are experiencing hardships due to the pandemic. As a direct result of the COVID pandemic, military families in the community are having difficulties paying their mortgages, rent, and buying food and other living essentials.

The Elks Lodge is here to give back, and strives to help its neighbors, said Gary Gantt, president of the lodge.

"Our members care about others and have a sincere desire to support those in need," he said.

Committee chair Tracy Bentley created “Love Boxes" containing essential household items, such as toiletries, sanitizers for personal health care, and other household staples. These boxes were distributed to 30 military families in the community. The boxes were picked up by the families at the Hickory Elks Lodge in a controlled sanitary environment while keeping proper social distancing.

To find out more information about the Hickory Elks Lodge, contact Carole Anderson at caroleanderson1654@gmail.com, elks.org or call the Hickory Elks Lodge at 828-322-2527.