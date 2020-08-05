Hickory Elks Lodge donates $2,367 to Backpack Program

HICKORY — Hickory Elks Lodge No. 1654 recently made two donations to the Catawba County Backpack Program.
The Backpack Program serves children in 34 local schools who face hunger in Catawba County. The program is led by volunteers and is completely reliant on the generous hearts of local donors. It costs $144 for a child to receive food every Friday throughout the school year. The program continues to feed children throughout the summer. The program is in desperate need of donations. The Backpack Program is a program of The Corner Table Soup Kitchen.
Committee Chair Carole Anderson presented a $1,000 check on June 6 and a $1,367 check on July 14 to Backpack Program Coordinator, Amanda Freeland at the Backpack Warehouse.
“The Elks continue to be our largest donor to the program by surpassing each year what they did the year before," Freeland said. "The Backpack Program looks forward each year to being a part of this great organization in our community who truly does make a difference."
The lodge will continue to raise money for the program throughout the year.
For more information about The Hickory Elks Lodge or The Catawba County Backpack Program, contact Anderson at caroleanderson1654@gmail.com or 828-312-7476 or contact Freeland at afreeland@thecornertable.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.