Hickory Elks Lodge dedicates banquet room

HICKORY — Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 recently held a dedication ceremony for the newly renovated first-floor banquet and event room of the lodge located at 356 Main Ave., NW.

In recognition of the many years of service to the Elks Lodge by the family of State Sen. Dean Proctor, the room was dedicated to Brenda Bowman Proctor, the late wife of Sen. Proctor.

During the ceremony, Proctor recounted the many fun times he had as a child when he accompanied his mom and dad to various Elks Lodge events.

In attendance at the dedication were various family members of Dean and Brenda as well as many Elks Lodge members. Assisting Proctor in the ribbon cutting was Lodge President Robert Brisben and Hickory Mayor Hank Guess.

The three-story building was purchased by the Elks Lodge in the early 1950s from the First United Methodist Church and has been the Elks’ home for over 72 years. The newly renovated space includes the banquet hall, a new bar area, and new restroom facilities.

The banquet hall features an audio-visual plug-and-play system with remote control viewing screens. The stacked rock fireplace with live-edge mantle adds to the ambiance of the room along with plantation shutters and decorative wall trim throughout. With a seating capacity of 150, the banquet room is available for rent to the public for private functions.