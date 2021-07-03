Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 celebrates Americanism

HICKORY — With the Independence Day holiday here, Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 continues to honor its commitment to supporting veterans and Americanism.

On May 29, in honor of Memorial Day weekend, the Veterans Committee within Hickory Elks Lodge prepared a barbecue meal that was delivered to the NC State Veterans Home at Black Mountain. Although COVID-19 restrictions did not allow visiting, dinner was provided for the 100 residents and 50 employees.

On May 30, the City of Hickory held its Memorial Day Ceremony downtown on Union Square. Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 participated in this event by having members from its Americanism and veterans committees hand out more than 150 American flags.

Flag Day was celebrated June 14 on the front lawn of Hickory Elks Lodge with a ceremony with music provided by Nathan Hefner. Attended by 70 people, the program presented by the lodge’s Americanism Committee consisted of a brief history of Old Glory and the recognition of the Hickory Elks 2021 Patriot of the Year, Ric Vandett, for his military service and 34 years in public education. The lodge also recognized the second quarter 2021 Fly the Flag award winner, Jason Pope, franchise owner of Chick-fil-A Viewmont, for the respectful manner in which the flag is continuously flown. A reception in honor of award recipients was held immediately following the ceremony.

Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 supports Americanism and veterans’ causes throughout the year as well as many other local causes. For more information about Hickory Elks Lodge, call 828-322-2527.