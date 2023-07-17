HICKORY — For the past 18 years, Hickory Elks Lodge 1654, in a rotating partnership with area churches, has prepared and served a warm meal to the city's less fortunate on Sundays when the local soup kitchen is closed.

The Hickory Lodge serves the Helping Hands program on the fourth Sunday of every month. Since the program started, Hickory Elks Lodge has put more than 53,000 meals (including to-go plates and take-home bags) into the community to serve the homeless, unemployed, marginally employed and fixed-income seniors who may not otherwise have access to a warm meal over the weekend.