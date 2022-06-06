Hickory elections set for July 26; filing starts soon for Catawba school board, soil and water supervisor

The 2022 primaries have concluded but voters in Hickory will not have to wait until November before they can cast another ballot.

The city of Hickory will have municipal elections in July and voters can begin requesting absentee ballots in that election starting Monday.

June is also an important month for candidates wanting to run for the Catawba County Board of Education and soil and water district supervisor seats. The filing period for those offices begins later this month.

An unusual election in Hickory

Voters in Hickory are not accustomed to heading to the polls in the middle of summer. However, thanks to stalled census data, that’s exactly what Hickory voters face in the races for mayor and city council this year.

The elections for Hickory mayor and the Hickory City Council seats for wards 4, 5 and 6 will be held on July 26 this year. All the races are nonpartisan and voters may participate regardless of where they live in the city.

The city elections would have normally taken place last fall. However, the delay of census data needed for redistricting pushed the election to this year.

The date for the new municipal elections was set for July 26, which is also the date designated for any primary runoffs.

Voters going to the polls for the Hickory elections will have competitive races for mayor and for the Ward 5 seat. Al Hoover is challenging incumbent Mayor Hank Guess while Chris Simmons is running against Councilman David Zagaroli in Ward 5.

Ward 4 Councilman David Williams and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jill Patton are running unopposed.

Election filing

Four seats are up for grabs on the Catawba County Schools board of education this year. Candidates wishing to secure a place on the ballot will need to file between noon on June 6 and noon on July 1.

Leslie Barnette, Becky Brittain, Donna Lutz Carpenter and Glenn Fulbright are the incumbents up for election this year if they choose to run.

The filing period for the two soil and water conservation supervisor seats runs from noon on June 13 to noon on July 1. The incumbents are Julia Elmore and Laura Parnell.

Both the school board and soil and water races are nonpartisan.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.