 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hickory elections set for July 26; filing starts soon for Catawba school board, soil and water supervisor

  • 0

The 2022 primaries have concluded but voters in Hickory will not have to wait until November before they can cast another ballot.

The city of Hickory will have municipal elections in July and voters can begin requesting absentee ballots in that election starting Monday.

June is also an important month for candidates wanting to run for the Catawba County Board of Education and soil and water district supervisor seats. The filing period for those offices begins later this month.

An unusual election in Hickory

Voters in Hickory are not accustomed to heading to the polls in the middle of summer. However, thanks to stalled census data, that’s exactly what Hickory voters face in the races for mayor and city council this year.

The elections for Hickory mayor and the Hickory City Council seats for wards 4, 5 and 6 will be held on July 26 this year. All the races are nonpartisan and voters may participate regardless of where they live in the city.

People are also reading…

The city elections would have normally taken place last fall. However, the delay of census data needed for redistricting pushed the election to this year.

The date for the new municipal elections was set for July 26, which is also the date designated for any primary runoffs.

Voters going to the polls for the Hickory elections will have competitive races for mayor and for the Ward 5 seat. Al Hoover is challenging incumbent Mayor Hank Guess while Chris Simmons is running against Councilman David Zagaroli in Ward 5.

Ward 4 Councilman David Williams and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jill Patton are running unopposed.

Election filing

Four seats are up for grabs on the Catawba County Schools board of education this year. Candidates wishing to secure a place on the ballot will need to file between noon on June 6 and noon on July 1.

Leslie Barnette, Becky Brittain, Donna Lutz Carpenter and Glenn Fulbright are the incumbents up for election this year if they choose to run.

The filing period for the two soil and water conservation supervisor seats runs from noon on June 13 to noon on July 1. The incumbents are Julia Elmore and Laura Parnell.

Both the school board and soil and water races are nonpartisan.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Hickory Elections: Important Dates

June 6-July 19 - Absentee ballot request period

July 1 - Registration deadline for voting on Election Day 

July 7-23 - Early voting

July 26 - Election Day

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal to meet newcomer Casper Ruud in French Open final

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert