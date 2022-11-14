 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory educator honored as finalist for state award

Tosky

Shown are Mary Lee Tosky and Timothy Sims.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — Mary Lee Tosky was recently recognized at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching as a finalist for the NCCAT Teacher of the Year.

Tosky was one of 24 finalists among 6,000 Career Technical Education educators from across North Carolina to be recognized during the special conference and awards banquet.

While she did not win the top title, Tosky's nomination speaks highly of her achievements as a CTE educator with Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School.

"It was an incredible honor to be selected as a finalist among thousands of my fellow CTE teachers. I am very appreciative and thankful for this state recognition," said Tosky.

Joining Tosky for the event was Timothy Sims, Hickory Public Schools director of Federal Programs.

