Hickory doctor oversees local COVID-19 vaccine study

Digital connections helped, he said. The participants were able to check in with a photo diary to record any symptoms or lack of symptoms. From there, the researchers tracked trends and entered the data.

The vaccine has been proven to be highly effective, around 95 percent based on the trial. Earl noticed that in his own research the majority of the COVID-19 cases were in participants who received the placebo injection. He knows this because, in a rare exception, Pfizer is allowing the researchers to “unblind” the study. That means people who unknowingly got the placebo will be told and have the chance to get the real vaccine.

Typically studies aren’t unblinded, especially since this study will last two years, but the worldwide pandemic poses a new situation, Earl said. Because COVID-19 is such a threat, Pfizer is giving everyone the chance to be vaccinated.

The first people to be unblinded are starting to get the vaccine now, Earl said. “Opening our blind has shown us how many people had the placebo,” he said. “Some of the people we’re opening the blind on have had COVID-19. It confirms, with me anyway, that this is a very effective vaccine.”