Hickory Dairy Queen plans Miracle Treat Day

HICKORY — Hickory Dairy Queen at 1124 First Ave. SW is holding Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 28. During this one-day event, the store will be donating 100% of the proceeds from Blizzard Treat sales to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit the local children’s hospital, Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

The Hickory store is one of few DQs in the country that donate 100% of the proceeds.

CMN is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by raising funds for children’s hospitals across North America, providing the finest medical care, life-saving research and preventative education to help kids overcome diseases and injuries of every kind. Donations stay local and 100% goes to this work. Money raised will aid children in this community.

Elvis tribute artist Ed Smith will perform from 6-9 p.m.

People are encouraged to call in their order and consider making an additional monetary donation.