 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hickory Dairy Queen plans Miracle Treat Day

  • 0

HICKORY — Hickory Dairy Queen at 1124 First Ave. SW is holding Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 28. During this one-day event, the store will be donating 100% of the proceeds from Blizzard Treat sales to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit the local children’s hospital, Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

The Hickory store is one of few DQs in the country that donate 100% of the proceeds.

CMN is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by raising funds for children’s hospitals across North America, providing the finest medical care, life-saving research and preventative education to help kids overcome diseases and injuries of every kind. Donations stay local and 100% goes to this work. Money raised will aid children in this community.

Elvis tribute artist Ed Smith will perform from 6-9 p.m.

People are also reading…

People are encouraged to call in their order and consider making an additional monetary donation.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Farmer discovers music can control pigs' behavior, scientists now studying the phenomenon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert