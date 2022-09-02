Hickory Daily Record wins 16 awards in state competition

Please indulge me as I brag on the folks who work in the newsroom of the Hickory Daily Record.

They claimed 15 press awards this year in a statewide competition among our peers.

That is an impressive haul considering the size of the competition and the number of newspapers in our state.

Every member of the staff was a winner. Photographer Robert Reed led the way with seven individual awards. He's also the Hickory Museum of Art's best volunteer as long as it pertains to the current gallery exhibit of his photos.

As a team we were recognized with third place in General Excellence For Newspaper Websites and third place General Excellence overall. Hickory was the only paper in its division to notch top-three finishes in both categories.

The team was recognized for a variety of coverage that ranged from the HDR’s annual high school football preview to the debate about future development in Maiden.

Kevin, Sarah, Virginia, Josh and Robert won a bunch of awards. But I have never measured the worth of this talented team of journalists based on awards.

What does matter to me is that they care about this community, take responsibility for their work and pull together as a team. They also happen to do some great work.

I am glad the judges saw it the way I do every day: This is a talented, hard-working team of journalists.

I feel fortunate to work with them.