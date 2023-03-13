The Hickory Daily Record lost a member of its work family this week.

Circulation director Brian Carroll died over the weekend, ending his brave battle with cancer. He was 49.

I worked with Brian for years and we talked often since I returned to the paper in 2018. I work with a dedicated bunch of journalists to make sure the paper and hickoryrecord.com are full of local news. Brian and his crew made sure print product got delivered.

Brian was a reserved fellow, but he had his moments.

I recall a car ride to Winston-Salem where I think I asked him three questions as he filled me in on his life in the one-hour drive. That conversation was a month’s worth of talking for him.

I felt honored he was comfortable enough to share the details of what was going on while I drove us down the road.

He had many qualities I envied. Brian was patient, diligent and exceptionally forgiving. My pastor might say I would be wise to emulate all of those traits.

He also enjoyed going on a cruise more than any person I have ever known. He had replicas of the cruise ships he had boarded. The models were lined up on a shelf in his office.

Earlier this year he took back-to-back cruises, spending time with his son and then with his closest friends.

I am glad he got that opportunity.

And I am glad I got the opportunity to work alongside him and learn from him.

It is a sad time at the Hickory Daily Record.