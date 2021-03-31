Hickory CVS offering COVID-19 vaccine

CVS Pharmacy in Hickory is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hickory is one of 22 cities in North Carolina where CVS is offering the vaccine. Nearby cities with CVS locations offering the vaccine include Statesville and Gastonia.

The CVS in Hickory offering the vaccine is at 1504 NE 2nd St. Vaccine appointments are limited. The pharmacy is offering the Pfizer vaccine as of Monday but the specific vaccine can change, according to CVS. Appointments can be made at cvs.com.

Before signing up for appointments, recipients must confirm that they are eligible for the vaccine as a person 65 or older, an essential worker or a person with an underlying medical condition.

On April 7, all adults older than 18 will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The COVID-19 vaccine is becoming more widely available with new providers receiving the vaccine each week through the state and through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.