Hickory curbside leaf collection to begin on Nov. 8

HICKORY — City of Hickory Public Works crews collected more than 8 million pounds of leaves during the 2020-2021 leaf season, and crews are geared up and ready to begin this year’s loose leaf collection on Nov. 8.

Curbside leaf collection will continue until Jan. 14, 2022, per the announced schedule. An interactive map is available at https://www.hickorync.gov/leaf-collection to help residents determine their quadrant and leaf pickup schedule.

Until curbside leaf collection officially begins, citizens are asked to refrain from raking leaves to the curb and are reminded to place leaves in clear plastic bags or 32-gallon containers marked Yard Waste for collection on their regularly scheduled garbage collection day.

Clear plastic bags are available for purchase at Hickory City Hall (76 North Center St.) and the Public Services Complex (1441 Ninth Avenue Drive NE). For a nominal fee, special leaf collection service may be scheduled by calling 828-323-7500.

The City of Hickory is proud to offer curbside collection of leaves again this season, as one of the many services provided by the Solid Waste Division of Public Works.