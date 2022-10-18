Hickory curbside leaf collection to begin Nov. 14

HICKORY — City of Hickory Public Works crews collected more than 8 million pounds of leaves during the 2021-2022 leaf season, and crews are geared up and ready to begin this year’s loose leaf collection on Nov. 14.

Curbside leaf collection will continue until Jan. 20, 2023, per the announced schedule. An interactive map is available at https://www.hickorync.gov/leaf-collection to help residents determine their quadrant and leaf pickup schedule.

Until curbside leaf collection officially begins, citizens are asked to refrain from raking leaves to the curb and are reminded to place leaves in clear plastic bags or 32-gallon containers marked "yard waste" for collection on their regularly scheduled garbage collection day. Clear plastic bags are available for purchase at Hickory City Hall (76 North Center St.) and the Public Services Complex (1441 Ninth Avenue Drive NE). For a nominal fee, special leaf collection service may be scheduled by calling 828-323-7500.

2022-23 Curbside Leaf Collection Schedule

Each collection area of the city will have two pickups, and time allotted in each area is based on the number of mature trees and the size of each collection area. This service is labor intensive, dependent on staffing and the weather. Citizens are asked to be patient and understand that pickup could be delayed due to staffing challenges and inclement weather. Updates will be provided as necessary if the service schedule is affected.

Northwest A - City limits on the west, North Center Street on the east, north of Norfolk Southern Railroad and south of 12th Avenue NW (Geitner Road), Sixth Street NW, and 16th Avenue NW.

• Nov. 14–18

• Dec. 19–23

Northwest B - All of city limits north of 12th Avenue NW (Geitner Road), Sixth Street NW, 16th Avenue NW, and west of North Center Street.

• Nov. 21–25

• Dec. 26–30

Southeast

• Nov. 28 – Dec. 2

• Jan. 2–6

Southwest

• Nov. 28 – Dec. 2

• Jan. 2–6

Northeast

• Dec. 5–16

• Jan. 9–20

City of Hickory Solid Waste Manager Andrew Ballentine said, “It is important for residents to follow the ‘Leaf Pickup Tips’ to ensure an efficient pickup for all citizens and avoid unnecessary delays.”

Tips to make leaf collection run smoother throughout the City of Hickory:

• Check your leaf pickup schedule online at https://www.hickorync.gov/leaf-collection.

• Rake all leaves to the curb by the quadrant’s first collection day. Trucks begin pickup in various areas of the quadrant to ensure efficient service. If leaves are placed to the curb after the first day, there is a risk that the leaves will not be collected during the scheduled time.

• Do not mow grass or blow leaves and other debris into the street, as it causes numerous issues.

• Keep leaves away from storm drains and out of the street to help prevent flooding and accidents during rain/snow/ice events.

• Never park your vehicle on a leaf pile. A hot exhaust system could catch the leaves on fire.

• Do not mix leaves with junk, trash, rocks, or brush (sticks), as this will damage equipment, delay collection, and potentially cause injury. Mixed piles may be deemed as contaminated and result in a specialized pickup and associated fees.

• Leaves in clear plastic bags, or leaves in an easily handled open container, like a 32-gallon container marked yard waste, are collected weekly on your regular garbage day.

• Remember bagged leaves and yard waste must be placed in clear plastic bags so crews can distinguish it from junk.

• Use extreme caution when operating motor vehicles in the vicinity of leaf collection crews. The safety of both residents and the leaf crews depend on it.

For questions regarding leaf collection in the City of Hickory, call 828-323-7500.