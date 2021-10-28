Hickory curbside leaf collection begins Nov. 8

HICKORY — City of Hickory Public Works crews collected more than 8 million pounds of leaves during the 2020-2021 leaf season, and crews are geared up and ready to begin this year’s loose leaf collection on Nov. 8. Curbside leaf collection will continue until Jan. 14, 2022, per the announced schedule.

An interactive map is available at https://www.hickorync.gov/leaf-collection to help residents determine their quadrant and leaf pickup schedule.

Until curbside leaf collection officially begins, residents are asked to refrain from raking leaves to the curb and are reminded to place leaves in clear plastic bags or 32-gallon containers marked Yard Waste for collection on their regularly scheduled garbage collection day. Clear plastic bags are available for purchase at Hickory City Hall (76 North Center St.) and the Public Services Complex (1441 Ninth Avenue Drive NE). For a nominal fee, special leaf collection service may be scheduled by calling 828-323-7500.

Each collection area of the city will have two pickups, and time allotted in each area is based on the number of mature trees and the size of each collection area. This service is dependent on the weather and residents are asked to be patient and understand that pickup could be delayed due to inclement weather.