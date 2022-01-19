Hickory crews work to repair 6th Street NW water main break

Hickory workers were out repairing a water main break on Sixth Street NW late Wednesday morning.
The break occurred on Sixth Street near its intersection with Ninth Avenue and was the result of the cold weather.
Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said one water customer was affected and the break should be repaired within a few hours.
Note: This story was updated at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday to reflect Sarah Killian's correct title.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.