Hickory crews collect leaves
Hickory crews collect leaves

A Hickory city truck produces a cloud of dust as it vacuums up leaves along Sixth Street NW Friday morning. The city of Hickory will be collecting leaves through Jan. 14. The city says their crews picked up more than 8 million pounds of leaves last year.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

