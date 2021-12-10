Hickory crews collect leaves

A Hickory city truck produces a cloud of dust as it vacuums up leaves along Sixth Street NW Friday morning. The city of Hickory will be collecting leaves through Jan. 14. The city says their crews picked up more than 8 million pounds of leaves last year.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today