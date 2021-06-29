 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory Crawdads, area communities to hold fireworks shows
0 Comments
alert featured

Hickory Crawdads, area communities to hold fireworks shows

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
40%
Dreamstime

Hickory-area residents will have options when it comes to enjoying fireworks this Independence Day.

The Hickory Crawdads will be shooting off fireworks at the conclusion of the team's minor league baseball game against the Asheville Tourists on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ashley Salinas, the marketing, communications and merchandise director for the team, said the 10-minute-long show is the Crawdads' biggest display of the year.

The city of Lenoir will have a fireworks show at Optimist Park at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

In Morganton, the fireworks show will begin at 9:40. They will blast off from Freedom Park. The city asks those who want to watch the show to park in the lots on Independence Boulevard, Wamsutta Mill Road and North Green Street.

On Friday, the town of Valdese will hold an Independence Day celebration featuring live music, food vendors and a beer garden among other attractions. A fireworks display is scheduled for after sunset from behind the Old Rock School.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Soaring lumber prices & that new home you're building

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory Police to use solid blue lights at all times
Local News

Hickory Police to use solid blue lights at all times

  • Updated

As part of the department’s ongoing Pay Attention in City Traffic initiative, officers will begin using their solid blue cruiser lights as a way of deterring crime and increasing visibility on heavily traveled streets and roads, according to a news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert