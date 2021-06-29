Hickory Crawdads, area communities to hold fireworks shows

Hickory-area residents will have options when it comes to enjoying fireworks this Independence Day.

The Hickory Crawdads will be shooting off fireworks at the conclusion of the team's minor league baseball game against the Asheville Tourists on Sunday.

Ashley Salinas, the marketing, communications and merchandise director for the team, said the 10-minute-long show is the Crawdads' biggest display of the year.

The city of Lenoir will have a fireworks show at Optimist Park at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

In Morganton, the fireworks show will begin at 9:40. They will blast off from Freedom Park. The city asks those who want to watch the show to park in the lots on Independence Boulevard, Wamsutta Mill Road and North Green Street.

On Friday, the town of Valdese will hold an Independence Day celebration featuring live music, food vendors and a beer garden among other attractions. A fireworks display is scheduled for after sunset from behind the Old Rock School.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

