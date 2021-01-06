Hickory couple welcome New Year's Day baby in Oklahoma

Staff Sgt. Brandon and wife Brittneigh Wallace have had lots of new in their lives recently: A new posting, a new house, and a new doctor.

And, as of 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, a new baby.

The Wallaces hadn’t planned anything special for New Year’s Eve; they’re not really late-night owls, she said. But they were Friday after Grayson decided it was time to make an appearance two and one-half weeks early.

The Wallaces are brand new to Southwest Oklahoma, having recently arrived from a two-year tour in Korea.

“We actually arrived two weeks ago, just in the nick of time,” Brittneigh said as Grayson snoozed on her chest at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

“We though we’d had some time to get adjusted and everything,” she said, “but he had other plans.”

“I’ve met four people in the unit that I’m going to,” Brandon said. “I haven’t even in-processed yet.”

“I have not even introduced myself to my neighbors yet,” Brittneigh said.

“Our household goods have not arrived from Korea yet, so we don’t have our house together yet,” she said. “We have a full nursery and an empty house.”