Hickory couple donate home for fire department training

Hickory firefighters were given the opportunity to train at a local home last week. They started multiple fires and put them out until much of the home was destroyed.

Mark and Sue Ann McCandless recently bought the home on 10th Street Boulevard NW intending to have it torn down. The couple live next door and wanted to add the land onto theirs, Mark McCandless said. The home was already in bad shape due to age and neglect.

Instead of demolishing the building right away, Mark McCandless reached out to the Hickory Fire Department and offered the property for them to use in their training.

The department took them up on the offer. Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the fire department, said 34 Hickory firefighters participated in training at the home along with eight new Hickory recruits and eight others from around the county.

“Our new recruits were given the opportunity to work with our firefighters that they will be working with once they are on shift,” she said.

No gas is used to start the fires, Byers said. Instead, they used dry straw.