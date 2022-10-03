Hickory council to hold public hearing on comprehensive plan changes

The Hickory City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to consider updates to the city’s comprehensive plans, which includes recommendations for encouraging new housing.

The hearing will take place during a special meeting of the council at 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall at 76 N. Center St. The special meeting is scheduled to occur just prior to the council’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The Hickory by Choice 2030 Comprehensive Plan is not law, but it is a key planning document that defines the city’s long-term vision.

The proposed updates to the plan include a number of changes to replace outdated information with more recent data and reflect changes in the city, including the development of projects such as the Trivium Corporate Center and City Walk. The council will consider those changes Tuesday.

Additionally, the revised language includes new policy focuses.

In the case of housing, the revised plan would call for adopting zoning regulations allowing developers to build additional density in exchange for providing affordable housing units and developing “infrastructure improvement in a manner that promotes new housing opportunities.”

Other new policies outlined in the revised plan include targeting city-owned land around the Hickory Regional Airport for economic development and working with other governmental and nongovernmental institutions “to craft new programs designed to address the root causes of behavioral health issues.”

The Hickory Regional Planning Commission voted to recommend adoption of the new language at its meeting last week.