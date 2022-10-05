Hickory council gives go-ahead for trucking, beer distributor expansions

The Hickory City Council gave the green light to business expansions and agreed to sell city-owned land for an economic development project promising to bring 25 new jobs to the city.

Here’s a look at some of the key actions the council took unanimously at their most recent meeting:

Brooks Furniture Xpress annexation, rezoning

The hearing which drew the greatest amount of attention on Tuesday involved an annexation and rezoning for nearly 27 acres of property on Robinwood Road across from the Trivium Corporate Center.

Brooks Furniture Xpress, a trucking company, is on part of the property and is looking to move operations into a new building on the property. Owner Anthony Brooks said the new building could be as large as 100,000 square feet.

Nearby residents and property owners said they were worried about the company’s plans, raising concerns ranging from noise and the possibility the company would add shifts to the general effect on quality of life and property value.

“I don’t particularly like the sight of seeing the back of a truck against my property line,” resident Lewis Ogle said. Mark Gerson, another nearby property owner, told the council: “I mean, you wouldn’t want to have trucks and forklifts and stuff 30 feet from your backyard either. You wouldn’t.”

Gerson also said he would file a lawsuit for diminished value to his property if the plans were allowed to proceed.

Anthony Brooks also spoke and addressed some concerns, saying he had no plans to add additional shifts at the plant.

Brooks explained his company also has buildings in Conover and Hildebran and with this project he is looking to consolidate all operations in the Robinwood warehouse.

He said that, while his company has only operated since 2011, the site has been used for trucking since 1971 and his review of property records showed that most if not all neighboring owners bought their land after the trucking operation located there.

Brooks also said he would exceed the city’s requirements for the project.

“I know each area has its own different set of rules and we’re willing to follow and do whatever, above and beyond what they call for,” Brooks said.

R.H. Barringer Distribution Center rezoning

Beer distributor R.H. Barringer sought to rezone 32 acres of property on Southgate Corporate Park SW from Regional Commercial to Industrial.

Billy Truitt, regional manager of the Hickory branch of R.H. Barringer, said the business needs a new space and the property on the dead end street off U.S. 70 proved to be a good spot.

Representatives from the nearby financial planning firm Capital Concepts Financial Group raised concerns that the area was a bad fit for an industrial use such as a distribution center.

They pointed to potential problems with traffic that might arise from turning left onto U.S. 70.

Speaking to traffic concerns, Truitt said most of their trucks leave from 4-6 a.m. and come back at various times during the day. The company also receives shipments from suppliers between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., he said.

He said the company is looking at noise reduction measures and that trucks would be in an area that is farther away from other businesses.

Under the new zoning, the company will be able to build a distribution center larger than 50,000 square feet.

Fairgrove Business Park agreement

The city agreed to sell nearly 17 acres of property it owned in Fairgrove Business Park to Southeast Industrial Solutions for a little more than $83,000, a discount of more than $249,000.

The land will be used for two industrial buildings. One will be a 40,000-square-foot shell building while the other will be a 50,000-100,000-square-foot facility for an existing business.

The existing business has not been identified. “We do not have the documents, as they have not been finalized just yet,” Hickory Communications and Marketing Manager Dana Kaminske said.

The project will include at least $16.5 million in investment along with 25 new jobs and 30 jobs that will be retained.