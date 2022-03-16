Hickory council approves rezoning for 210-unit development over objections of Moore's Ferry residents

The Hickory City Council approved a new 210-unit development by voting unanimously to rezone roughly 19 acres on N. Center Street on Tuesday.

Charlotte-based Lat Purser & Associates sought the rezoning from medium density residential to planned development. The company is working with a local group, the Horse Barn LLC, which has owned the property for more than a decade.

Tuesday’s vote was the culmination of more than a month of often passionate discussion over the project.

The company held two community meetings on its own initiative and the matter was also heard by the Hickory Regional Planning Commission last month.

The proposal has attracted strong opposition from members of the neighboring Moore’s Ferry community, who have cited concerns including traffic and density. The fact that the new properties will be rentals is a sticking point for many of the residents, who felt that such a project would tend to devalue the neighborhood.

At the planning commission meeting, residents expressed their views in terms that were often emotional.

Moore’s Ferry resident John Clarke said the project would be “a major cataclysmic change in the character of this neighborhood.” Mike Sigmon, another resident, was tearful as he said “rental people don’t take pride in their neighborhood.”

The criticisms of renters promoted a strong reaction from some members of the planning commission. Member Bill Pekman chastised residents who made the comments, saying he was “concerned (about) the disparagement of somebody who has to rent a home.”

Boos, jeers and a cry of, "There goes the neighborhood" rang out in the chamber during the planning commission meeting when the board voted to recommend approval for the rezoning.

While many of the same concerns were aired at Tuesday’s meeting, the tone was much more subdued. In an attempt to preempt a repeat of the planning commission meeting, Mayor Hank Guess stressed that disruptions would not be allowed.

Clarke, who spoke again at Tuesday’s city council meeting, addressed the remarks from the planning board. He said his “comments were completely maligned by some of the members on that board and I was rather irritated to hear some of their closing comments.”

Speaking in a less impassioned tone than he had at the planning commission, Clarke reiterated his view that renters were not appropriate residents for the area because they will not invest in the community in the way Moore’s Ferry residents do.

“We’re talking transient people, people that are not necessarily here for the long term,” Clark said, adding: “They’re not going to have the roots and the decision to make this their home as was done by the people that bought those lands, built those homes and created Moore’s Ferry to what it is today.”

Bruce Meisner, a Moore's Ferry resident and former Hickory city councilman, said he thought the proposal was at odds with the Hickory by Choice 2030 Comprehensive Plan because it has a higher density than the surrounding community.

“If you believe in your heart that two units per acre is consistent with 10, then we just need to throw away Hickory by Choice,” Meisner said as he held up a copy of the plan. “It’s just a numbers game now and will prostitute Hickory lands to the highest bidder and the willy-nilly planning and zoning.”

Representatives of the developers and the owners were among those who spoke in favor of the project.

Jack Levinson, a senior vice president, again focused on the company’s history of projects in Hickory, which include development of Preston Ridge in the Startown Road area and the management of the One North Center building in downtown.

He said the company has a track record of maintaining ownership of the overwhelming majority of its properties and company officials will ensure the new project fits well in the area.

“The project will have high-quality design characteristics to be harmonious with the surroundings,” Levinson said. “We do not develop cookie-cutter design nor are we a tract builder that builds multiple housing units looking similar.”

He also pointed to the changes the company made to the plans after meeting with the neighbors.

The changes included reducing the number of homes from 258 to 210, moving the entrance on 42nd Avenue Drive NW so it was farther away from Moore’s Ferry, increasing the rear setback from 30 feet to 50 feet and reducing the height of town homes at the back of the property from three stories to two.

In addition to the 42nd Avenue entrance, the property will have two access points onto N. Center Street. The company plans to refurbish the old barn on the property for such uses as a meeting space and fitness area.

One of the speakers asked if the developers could change the plans to move the third entrance from 42nd Avenue to First Street NW so that it would flow to a road with a traffic light. Levinson said the company could not do that because that route would require going through property the developers and their partners do not own.

The developers have estimated the homes will rent roughly in the range of $1,000 to $3,000 per month. Levinson said they will have a screening process for prospective residents.

Aside from the developers and owners, Brad Lail, another former Hickory City councilman, and nearby resident Cliff Moone spoke in favor of the zoning change.

Lail said the process would give the city more power to influence the development of the land than it would have under the current zoning.

When he spoke before the planning commission last month, Lail disclosed that his mother has an interest in the project.

Moone said he was impressed with the way the developers went about the project and that the project would help fill the need for new housing in the city.

‘Something that will enhance the area’

The council decision was unanimous.

Mayor Hank Guess, Councilmen Tony Wood, Danny Seaver, David Williams and David Zagaroli and Councilwomen Charlotte Williams and Jill Patton all supported the rezoning.

Before the vote, several of the council members elaborated on the project.

Councilwoman Charlotte Williams said she is a resident of Moore’s Ferry who shared some of the concerns of her neighbors. However, she said she believed the developers have done a good job working with the neighbors and that the project will ultimately be of benefit. “The response that we have gotten and the quality of the development, I think, will surprise us all and will turn out to be something that will enhance the area,” Williams said, adding that the rental units could create opportunities for commercial and retail development around that area.

Wood said he was in favor of the proposal because it meant the land would be developed by a company that has a history of working in the area.

In many cases, he said, investment companies will come in and buy up property to rent in a process that has little oversight. “I think about, how can we mitigate risk?,” Wood said. “And this is a known entity of known quality.”

Seaver noted the city’s long-term efforts to attract young professionals and the need to have housing that will support that demographic.

“So now they’re coming, we’ve got to have a place for them to stay,” Seaver said.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

