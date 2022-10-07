 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HICKORY BY CHOICE

Hickory council adopts revised Hickory by Choice plan

The Hickory City Council unanimously voted to adopt revisions to the Hickory by Choice 2030 Comprehensive Plan during a special meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Hank Guess, Councilman Tony Wood, Councilwoman Charlotte Williams, Councilman David Williams, Councilman David Zagaroli and Councilwoman Jill Patton all voted in favor of the five-year update to the plan recommended by city staff and the Hickory Regional Planning Commission.

Councilman Danny Seaver was not present for the special meeting.

The comprehensive plan itself is not law but serves as a guide for city policies in areas such as land use and economic development.

The changes to the plan mostly consist of updating data and changing language to reflect current economic conditions and city projects. But there are changes.

One notable example is in the housing policy: The plan calls for density bonuses — incentives which allow developers to build additional units provided they ensure a certain number of units are available for low-to-moderate income residents.

Hickory Planning Director Brian Frazier said the city’s specific policies regarding density bonuses will likely go to the Hickory Regional Planning Commission later this month and to the Hickory City Council in November.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

