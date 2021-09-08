Hickory, Conover to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

The cities of Hickory and Conover will hold events on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack.

Hickory’s event begins at 10:30 a.m. on the lawn at the SALT Block, which is located at 243 Third Ave. NE, according to a release from the city.

The event will include remarks from Mayor Hank Guess, WHKY’s Hal Row and the Rev. Anthony Freeman of Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church. People attending the ceremony are invited to bring lawn chairs.

The Joint Color Guard of the Hickory police and fire departments will present the colors at the ceremony.

The city is also asking community members to take part in a moment of silence following the ringing of church bells at 8:46 a.m. Saturday to mark the time when the first plane flew into the first building.

Conover’s ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. at the amphitheater at Conover City Park, which is located at 361 Fifth Ave. SE.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Troy “Gil” Gilleland will speak. The city is encouraging attendees to wear masks.

The event will be held at the Conover Station Community Room if there is rain.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

