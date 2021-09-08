 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory, Conover to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11
0 Comments

Hickory, Conover to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Conover 9/11 2

RECORD FILE PHOTO: Attendees at the 2020 Conover 9/11 ceremony recite the Pledge of Allegiance before taking part in a moment of silence. Conover and Hickory will be holding events this weekend to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

The cities of Hickory and Conover will hold events on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack.

Hickory’s event begins at 10:30 a.m. on the lawn at the SALT Block, which is located at 243 Third Ave. NE, according to a release from the city.

The event will include remarks from Mayor Hank Guess, WHKY’s Hal Row and the Rev. Anthony Freeman of Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church. People attending the ceremony are invited to bring lawn chairs.

The Joint Color Guard of the Hickory police and fire departments will present the colors at the ceremony.

The city is also asking community members to take part in a moment of silence following the ringing of church bells at 8:46 a.m. Saturday to mark the time when the first plane flew into the first building.

Conover’s ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. at the amphitheater at Conover City Park, which is located at 361 Fifth Ave. SE.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Troy “Gil” Gilleland will speak. The city is encouraging attendees to wear masks.

The event will be held at the Conover Station Community Room if there is rain.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Sept. 11, 2001

On September 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to history.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert