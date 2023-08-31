Concert & LR pep rally

The city of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series returns Friday with jazz-rock band Mellow Swells performing at 7 p.m. in Union Square.

Mellow Swells is known for blasting funk, rock and intense improvisation to its listeners. The band’s influences range from traditional music all the way to modern funk and pop.

Prior to the concert on Friday, Lenoir-Rhyne University will host a Paint the Town Red Pep Rally at 6:30 p.m. on Union Square to celebrate LR Athletics and prepare for LR’s football season home opener on Saturday.

The pep rally will include appearances by Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, LR President Fred Whitt, LR Head Football Coach Mike Jacobs and LR football captains, along with the Spirit of LR Marching Band and the LR Spirit Team.

The Sails Original Music Series will feature free concerts at 7 p.m. every Friday in September.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

Carole King play

“Beautiful: A Carole King Musical” is the season opener at The Green Room Theatre. The play will be Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Although “Beautiful: A Carole King Musical” features a combination of music written by, and performed by, King and her contemporaries, the structure of the story is less of a jukebox musical. It is more of a biographical musical that follows the early days of King’s writing career and highlights some of her most beloved pieces of music.

Performances will be on Sept. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17. On Fridays and Saturdays, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sundays, performances will be at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students, and $8 for children ages 12 and younger.

Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Qigong on the lawn

The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is hosting a qigong class on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Qigong is a mind-body-spirit practice that improves one’s mental and physical health by integrating posture, movement, breathing technique, self-massage, sound and focused intent. The class and free and will be taught by Diane Christensen of Inner Chi Arts.

Bring a yoga mat or towel and water. No registration required. The class will be on the SALT Block lawn at 375 Third St. NE.

Musical comedy play

The Hickory Community Theatre presents “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”

The musical is based off the Robert L. Freedman book of the same title.

When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst?

The play is scheduled to run through Sept. 16. The shows on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for all three of this weekend’s performances.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased at hickorytheatre.org.