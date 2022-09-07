Hickory community will remember 9/11 events

HICKORY — The city of Hickory and the community will remember the events of 9/11 at a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11. The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. at The Sails on the Square in downtown Hickory.

This time of remembrance will be led by Hal Row of WHKY; Hickory Mayor Hank Guess; the Rev. Lt. David E. Roberts II, United States Navy Reserve (retired); Maj. Jay Tate, United States Army (retired); and the Rev. Christy Lohr Sapp.

The colors will be presented by the joint honor guard of the Hickory fire and police departments. Music will be performed by the Catawba Valley New Horizons Band and Whitney Stroup of Hickory Fire Department. Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 will distribute American stick flags.

The Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony is open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring a lawn chair.