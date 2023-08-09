HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre will present its 74th annual Kay Awards this Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. The awards recognize the work and achievements of the hundreds of volunteers who make the work of Hickory Community Theatre possible.

Named for one of the theater's founding members, Kay Johnson, the awards recognize the volunteers who keep HCT humming. These include actors, backstage crews, front of house staff, board members and the theater's guild. The guild hosts the event, providing a lavish buffet of finger foods and desserts, as well as serving drinks at the event’s cash bar.

The public is invited to join in the celebration. Entertainment will include a preview performance from "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder," which will be onstage in the Jeffers Theatre from Aug. 25 through Sept. 16.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, though donations at the door will be welcome.

For more information call 828-327-3855 or visit the theater's website at hickorytheatre.org.

HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Acting awards will be presented for Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role — Play and Musical, Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role — Play and Musical, Outstanding Actor in a Character Role — Play and Musical, and Outstanding Newcomer Actor. The evening culminates with the Pamela Livingstone award for Outstanding Ensemble.

A full list of acting award nominees can be found on the theater's website at hickorytheatre.org/kay-awards.

In addition to the acting categories, awards are also presented to the Volunteer of the Year, the Technical Volunteer of the Year and a special Charles E. Jeffers Award for outstanding achievements on behalf of the theater.