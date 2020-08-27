Hickory Community Theatre to present Kay Awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre will present its annual Kay Awards this Sunday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. This year’s ceremony will be a live streaming event, presented online via Facebook Live and YouTube.

Acting awards will be presented for Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role – Male and Female; Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role – Male and Female; Outstanding Actor in a Character Role – Male and Female; and Outstanding Newcomer Actor – Male and Female. The evening culminates with the award for Outstanding Ensemble.

The Kay Awards are the theater's annual celebration of its volunteers. In addition to the acting categories, awards are also presented to the Volunteer of the Year, the Technical Volunteer of the Year and a special Charles E. Jeffers Award for outstanding achievements on behalf of the Theatre.

The Kay Awards are named for Kay Johnson, one of the founding members of the theater. The Charles E. Jeffers Award is named for Jeffers, in honor of his 55 years of service to the theater.