Hickory Community Theatre to present awards

HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre will present its 72nd annual Kay Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. The awards recognize the work and achievements of the hundreds of volunteers who make the work of the theater possible.

Named for one of the theater's founding members, Kay Johnson, the awards recognize the actors, backstage crews, front-of-house staff, board members, and the Hickory Community Theatre Guild. The guild actually hosts the event, providing a buffet of finger foods and desserts, as well as serving drinks at the event’s cash bar.

The public is invited to join in the celebration and entertainment will be provided by cast members from some of last season’s shows, as well as a performance from "Something Rotten," which is on stage in the Jeffers Theatre through Saturday.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, though donations at the door will be welcome.

For more information call 828-327-3855 or visit the HCT website at hickorytheatre.org.

HCT is a Funded Affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.