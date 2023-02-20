HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre has been chosen by the Corning Incorporated Foundation as one of 50 recipients for its Employee Vibrant Community Grant program.

The Employee Vibrant Community Grants first began in 2018 as part of the foundation’s 65th anniversary celebration. In 2019, the foundation made it an annual program, providing a unique opportunity for Corning employees to be a part of the granting process.

The foundation has granted more than $192 million to nonprofit organizations since it was founded in 1952. Through leadership and collaboration, the foundation strives to foster vibrant, enriching and supportive communities.

Full- and part-time Corning US employees submitted applications online for the Employee Vibrant Community Grants. The first 50 eligible applications received by the foundation were awarded grants. Anita Doran, analyst for Corning’s Global Pricing Team, submitted the application for Hickory Community Theatre.

Both Doran and her husband Andrew Straw (also a Corning employee), have been active in the arts in Hickory for many years. Doran currently serves as a board member for the Hickory Community Theatre.

HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County and a charter member of the American Association of Community Theatres.